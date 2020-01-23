Students raise ‘Bharat Mata Se Azaadi’ slogans in West Bengal’s Kolkata

Students of several universities – including Kolkata’s Jadavpur University – raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Se Azaadi’, ‘Kashmir Maange Azaadi’, ‘Assam Maange Azaadi’ during a protest in Kolkata on Wednesday (January 22). The agitators, who were all students, carried a long banner that read, ‘Hindurashtra is Rapist’.

Students of several universities gathered outside Victoria Memorial to protest against BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and Visva Bharati University vice chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. The students were protesting against the discussion on ‘Awakening Bharat Mata’. The students claimed that the BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and Visva Bharati University VC Chakraborty were behind the attack on students of the varsity.

When they tried to enter the Victoria Memorial premises, they were prevented from entering by cops. The students stood outside the entrance of Victorial Memorial premises for around two hours and staged a protest outside the gates.Another bunch of students who had earlier entered tried to protest when they were removed by the security men and kicked outside the venue of the debate. The students started dispering from the spot at around 9 pm.