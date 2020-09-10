“Strong Message To World”: Rajnath Singh On Induction Of 5 Rafale Jets

SOURCE: NDTV

India’s acquisition of Rafale jets is a “game-changer” and the induction of five jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF) today marks a “historic moment”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this afternoon. “Today, this induction sends a strong message to the world and specially those who have dared to raise an eye (at us). This induction is a very crucial step, considering the situation that has been created at the border,” the Defence Minister said, referring to the border tensions with China.



“I want to congratulate the IAF that the presence of mind they showed during the unfortunate situation at the Line of Actual Control (de facto border between India and China) which shows their commitment,” Mr Singh said this afternoon, adding that “the way IAF deployed troops at the forward bases, it induces confidence that the Air Force is ready to fulfill its operational responsibilities”.

The IAF plays a “critical role in military deterrence and will be key decision-maker in case of any future war,” Mr Singh added as he spoke at the event held to mark the ceremonial unveiling of five rafale jets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar attended the ceremony at the Ambala Air Force Station, the country’s oldest Air Force base. “The induction of jets is a gamechanger and it marks a historic moment for the country,” he said.

“While on one hand, the current border situation has drawn our attention, we should also not forget the threat posed by sponsored terrorism,” the Defence Minister stressed in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“We are all aware of the security challenges at the Northern Borders. In such a scenario, all of us have to stay alert for the protection of our nation and values. Our alertness is the foremost solution for our safety,” Mr Singh said.

Referring to his Moscow visit last week and meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the issues linked to the recent flare-up, the Defence Minister said: “Recently, I have put forth India’s point of view across the world… I told the nations about India’s resolve to not compromise with territorial integrity and sovereignty. We are strongly committed to make all necessary preparations for this resolve.”

The Golden Arrows, squadron of the Indian Air Force stationed at Ambala AFS as part of Western Air Command, will get a new glow with the induction of the five Rafale jets, Mr Singh said.

The induction of Rafale Jets has also strengthened India-France ties, he said as he invited France to invest in India’s defence sector. “The government has taken many progressive and positive steps after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ‘Self-Reliant’ India.”

“India and France have partnered in various aspects of Defence cooperation. We share a common viewpoint for various challenges such as maritime security,” he added.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to buy 36 jets for ? 59,000 crore.

A second batch of four-five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November.