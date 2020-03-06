Stress on operational training: Indian Air Force chief

THE TELEGRAPH

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, has emphasised the need to concentrate on operational training and readiness for a quick and effective response to a rapidly-changing threat scenario.

He addressed the annual Commanders’ Conference at the headquarters Eastern Air Command on Wednesday and Thursday. The air chief congratulated the Eastern Air Command for completion of 60 years of glorious service to the nation and highlighted the operational importance of the command. He also awarded trophies to the commanders for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration.

Air force station Tezpur was awarded the trophy of “Best Flying Station — Pride of EAC” and air force station Laitkor Peak was declared the “Best Non-Flying Station”.

During the conference, the Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association president, Asha Bhadauria, reviewed various welfare activities undertaken for the welfare of Sanginis and their families in Eastern Air Command. She also interacted with the Sanginis and wives of Defence Service Corps personnel.