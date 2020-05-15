Strengthen counter-infiltration grid by moving 10 RR battalions from terror operations

The tactical dilemma

Indian and Pakistan Army defend the LoC by occupying dominant tactical features and ridges all along its 740 km length, from Chenab River to NJ 9842 (map coordinates) in the Siachen Glacier. The posts held in company/platoon strength, are separated by deep narrow valleys or nalas with a height differential of 1000-2000 feet. These posts are 2-3 km apart as the crow flies but 2- 6 hours in terms of movement time. Infiltration takes place through these deep valleys and nalas. Paucity of troops prevents the Army from manning these areas 24 hours, and hence, they are kept under surveillance by patrol/ ambush parties. Scarce availability of manpower restricts the number of patrols in these vulnerable stretches.

After the 1987 assembly elections in J&K, the Valley witnessed frequent movement of Kashmiri youth for terror training across the LoC and their subsequent return as trained terrorists. This will remain a permanent blot on our Army because we came to know about this large-scale movement when insurgency exploded in Kashmir in 1990. Immediate measures were undertaken and the LoC was strengthened. An additional division was relocated to the Valley. The surveillance and security of the gaps were improved over the years but are still short of requirement.

Pakistan’s deliberate firing and competitive/punitive “fire fights” along the LoC impinge upon the surveillance and security of the gaps and by design/default facilitate infiltration. Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s policy of engaging with Pakistan and the unwritten ceasefire of November 2003 allowed us to focus on counter infiltration. A 550-km long fence was constructed at varying distances from the LoC to strengthen the counter-infiltration posture. Additional formations that were inducted for Operation Parakram were retained to man the fence in some sectors. The ceasefire was generally maintained till 2010. This reduced the infiltration considerably, breaking the back of insurgency in the Valley.

The challenge of zero infiltration

Zero infiltration is a theoretical goal, but reducing it to insignificant numbers is achievable. The number of terrorists who infiltrate is difficult to assess. The number of terrorists killed in the last 6 years (2014-2019) stands at 1,723. Currently, there are between 250 and 300 terrorists active in the Valley. This is the approximate minimum number Pakistan must maintain to convince the masses of victory in the long run.

Hence, at least 300 terrorists must be added each year by fresh infiltration. The figures can vary marginally taking into account the indigenously trained terrorists. As per my assessment, Pakistan will try to step up the insurgency by raising the average number of active terrorists to 500-600 to increase the violence as part of its long-term strategy. This will lead to a corresponding increase in infiltration.

The above analysis also indicates that our counter-terrorist grid in the hinterland, based on a grid of company bases, ensures area domination, generation of intelligence and short response time. As per GOC 15 Corps the life of a terrorist is only one year. Hence, what keeps the insurgency going is the fresh infiltration and replenishment of arms, ammunition and equipment, from Pakistan every year.