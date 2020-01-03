Srilankan Air Force Y-12 Surveillance Aircraft Crash killing Four

| By

SOURCE: SPUTNIK

The Chinese-origin light twin engine Y-12 aircraft has a capability of operating from short, unprepared runways. The Sri Lankan Air Force has been operating the jet for surveillance missions. Four Air Force personnel on board a Y-12 aircraft were killed on Friday after the fixed-wing aircraft crash landed in the hilly region of Haputale in Uva Province, which is around 200 kilometres from the capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka Air Force spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said that the service has appointed a special investigation team to find the reasons behind the crash of the surveillance vehicle.

The Chinese-origin aircraft was on its way to Weeravila on a reconnaissance mission when it crashed.