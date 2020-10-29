Spooked of Kashmir integration, Pak rejects new land laws of J&K; calls it ‘violation of UNSC resolutions’

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Spooked by J&K integration, Pakistan rejected the new land laws calling it a violation of UNSC resolutions. The new law passed by the Centre will permit outsiders to buy non-farm land in Kashmir. In a gazette notification issued on Tuesday, the MHA removed the phrase “permanent resident of the state” from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act which deals with the transference of land in the Union Territory.

As per the new rules, outsiders will now be allowed to buy non-agricultural land in Jammu & Kashmir.

‘India’s decision highly condemnable’

Calling India’s decision “highly condemnable”, the Pakistan foreign office said the Indian action was yet another clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India, and international law.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Panthers Party (NPP) staged separate protests today, demanding the repeal of the new land laws which have paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory.

Issuing a statement, Sajad Lone, spokesperson of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration strongly condemned the new law saying, “we condemn the repeal of J&K land laws thereby stripping the Permanent Residents of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh of exclusive right to acquire and hold immovable property in the State – now unconstitutionally divided into two Union Territories and granting such rights to non State Subjects.”

GOI’s nefarious designs: Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the statement saying, “Yet another step that is part of GOI’s nefarious designs to disempower & disenfranchise people of J&K. From the unconstitutional scrapping of Article 370 to facilitating loot of our natural resources & finally putting land in J&K up for sale.”

After failing on all fronts to provide roti and rozgar to people, BJP is creating such laws to whet the appetite of a gullible electorate, she further said adding that “such brazen measures reinforces the need of people of all three provinces of J&K to fight unitedly.”