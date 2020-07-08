Spin recovery parachute integrated HJT-36 Sitara IJT ready for fresh trials

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has integrated the Spin recovery parachute with the HJT-36 Sitara Intermediate jet trainer (IJT) which will restart crucial spin trials later this month as per latest media reports. Bihrle Applied Research Inc (BAR) was hired by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to act as an external consultant for the HJT-36 Sitara program after the Ministry of Defence (MOD) pulled out of the official funding to the program due to prolonged delays.

HJT-36 Sitara has gone through a major modification to the airframe which according to sources close to idrw.org has resulted in much-improved maneuverability at all flight regimes but the crucial spin tests were pending for want of integration of the spin recovery parachute as recommended by BAR.

HAL restarted flight testing of its HJT-36 Sitara IJT on 17 April last year and had to perform basic flight regime testing again due to major modifications to the airframe. HAL will be approaching IAF again to carry out Internal trials of the IAF to verify and restart the program officially if internal trials are successful.

HAL already has manufactured 16 limited serial production HJT-36 ready with it and if things go as planned then it will re engage with IAF in talks for manufacturing 83 IJTs and some more orders for the Navy with upgraded features.

