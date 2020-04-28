Speculations centre on Cambodia as first customer of Chinese jet

SOURCE: Khmer Times

Speculation is swirling around the global aviation industry that points to Cambodia as the first buyer of the Chinese-made FTC-2000G multi-role aircraft. This week, Global Times, an English language daily newspaper in China, reported that the aircraft, which is manufactured by the Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corp (GAIC), is selling the aircraft to a yet unnamed Southeast Asian country.

The report did not divulge the cost or the number of units sold. It only mentioned that the deal was signed in January of this year and that deliveries will start in early 2021 and completed after two years. Reputable military news sites such as Defense World and Flight Global immediately pounced on the report, naming Cambodia and Myanmar as the possible buyer.

Both Southeast Asian countries, the military sites noted, are closely aligned with China militarily and politically.

Myanmar already operates several types of Chinese aircraft, including the Nanchang Q-5 ground attack planes and Shenyang J-7 interceptors. Cambodia, for its part, has a fleet of Harbin Z-9 helicopters and just bought $40 million of Chinese military equipment, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

But recent Myanmar Air Force (MAF) acquisitions and orders discount the possibility that Myanmar is the buyer.

Myanmar is reportedly negotiating with South Korea to purchase a fleet of KAI T-50 jet trainers. A few months ago, the MAF commissioned six Russian Yak-130 advanced jet trainers, in addition to the Chinese Hongdu JL-8/K-8 trainers on its inventory. The FTC-2000G, Yak-130, T-50 and JL-8/K-8 all belong to the same category of aircraft.

Also, under the leadership of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has been working to align itself with the West to the consternation of China.

Other countries in the region including the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore are engaged in territorial disputes or have frayed relations with the Asian giant, thus making them unlikely buyers of Chinese hardware at this time.

This leaves Cambodia as the “most likely” buyer of the Chinese aircraft.

Adding credence to the speculations is the fact that several Cambodian Air Force pilots who are in China for training have posted videos and pictures of them flying in what appear to be JL-8/K-8 aircraft, another Chinese-made jet trainer with similar controls, capabilities and performance.

Cambodia has also been angling to buy a fleet of light attack aircraft to beef up its military capabilities in the face of external threats, particularly from Thailand.Cambodia used to have a fleet of L-39 jet trainers/light attack aircraft and MiG-21 interceptors, but most of them are no longer in flying condition. A few examples can be seen lined up at the Pochentong Airbase in Phnom Penh.

In October last year, the Prime Minister said that Cambodia will purchase four more L-39s from the Czech Republic.

Defence experts said it would be logical for Cambodia to choose China as an aircraft supplier.

Chinese military hardware, it was noted, is far cheaper than comparable Western-made equipment. The possibility that they can be obtained at a bargain price or with Chinese loans make them all the more attractive to emerging economy buyers, including Cambodia. Unlike the United States or other Western countries, China also sells weapons abroad with little to no strings attached.

An upgraded version of the Guizhou JL-9 advanced jet trainer, the twin-seat FTC-2000G flew for the first time in September 2018. The aircraft can be used for light attack duties or for training pilots. With seven external hardpoints, the aircraft can carry bombs, gun pods, rockets and short- to medium-range air-to-air missiles such as the SD-10.

It has a maximum speed of 1.2 Mach and comes equipped with a modern radar, fire control systems and navigational equipment. The Chinese have trumpeted it as “one of the cheapest” on the market.