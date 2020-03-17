Special court frames charges against Yasin Malik, 6 others in IAF officer’s killing

A special court in Jammu on Monday framed charges against Yasin Malik and six others in connection with a case related to the killing of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three others in 1990. “You by doing all the afore referred criminal acts in furtherance of the execution of earlier hatched deep-rooted criminal conspiracy among you and co-accused of the case as detailed in the police charge-sheet of the CBI have prima facie committed offenses,” the TADA court observed.

The court slated the matter for further hearing on March 30. Charges were framed under several relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act of the RPC.

Earlier, the court had observed that accused Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Nalka, Nana Ji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmad Zargar and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi prima facie have committed the offense.

On January 25, 1990, four IAF personnel including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were allegedly killed by Yasin Malik and his other accomplices at Rawalpora.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in this connection. Malik has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.