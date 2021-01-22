SP-19: Third FOC Tejas Mk1 fighter jet completes first flight

SP-19, the Third FOC-standard Tejas Mk1 fighter jet that was spotted at HAL Facility, has completed its first flight. SP-19 piloted by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chief Test Flying (Fixed Wing) Rajeev Joshi (retired) took its first flight on the 22nd of January 2021, which flew approximately for 40 minutes. SP-19 is the first FOC Tejas Mk1 jet to have its first flight this year and it is expected 5 more will be completing their first flights by end of March.

SP-18 had successfully carried out its first flight on 24-September 2020 and SP-17 in March 2020. SP-20 has completed its low- and high-speed taxi trials and will be ready for its first flight test by end of this month or in early next month.

