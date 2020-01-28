South American Country shows interested in LCA-Tejas

Harsh Vardhan Thakur, who is Test pilot with Indian state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) company in his tweet on popular micro-blogging site Twitter has revealed that the company has received queries from Colombia for LCA-Tejas fighter jets to replace around 20 Israeli Kfir fighter jets, which Colombia bought nearly three decades ago.

Colombia is examining proposals from the United States, Spain, and Sweden, as it looks to replace its aging military aircraft, said Reuters report. The Colombian Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Colombiana: FAC) wants to procure new fighter aircraft to rejuvenate its fleet, a move that would break from past practices of procuring used fighters, according to an industry official.

Saab offered 12 single-seat Gripen Es and three dual-seat Gripen Fs, the same models being built for Brazil, Lockheed Martin has offered it F-16 Fighting Falcon and Spain it’s Eurofighter Typhoon. Israel had offered its Kfir Next-Generation (NG) powered by a more powerful General Electric (GE) F414 engine but likely it could be based on re-manufactured FAC air-frames or from surplus Israeli Air Force air frames.

There is no confirmation if HAL gave any formal proposal to Colombia on LCA-Tejas since as per media reports, Colombia has been having official talks with the United States and Sweden for the procurement of the jets.

