Soldier stuck in Kashmir Valley due to snow misses his own wedding

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

A soldier who was posted in Kashmir Valley missed his wedding after being stuck amidst the heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley. Indian army shared the story of the Jawan in its official Twitter handle on Sunday writing ‘Just another day in the life of a soldier.’ The tweet read, ”Jawan misses wedding after Kashmir Valley gets snowed in. Don’t worry life will wait. NationFirstAlways The bride’s family agrees to a new date. Just another day in the life of a soldier.”

The soldier named Suneel belonged to Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and he got stuck in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. His wedding leave had to start from January l and he had reached the transit camp at in Bandipora a few days back.

The news article shared by the Indian army stated that the wedding ceremonies had already begun and both the families were indulged in wedding preparation and were disappointed after groom Suneel was not able to make it to the wedding due to extreme weather condition in the valley.

Suneel had informed about the situation to the family over a phone call from Srinagar and told them that the flight could not take off due to the weather. Meanwhile, the families have fixed a new date for the wedding