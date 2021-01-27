Soldier martyred, 3 others injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam as terrorists attack Indian Army’s ROP

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

An Indian Army soldier was martyred and three others injured on Wednesday in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first terrorist attack of 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that one of them is critically injured in the attack that took place in Shamshipura area of Khanabal in the district. All the injured soldiers have been admitted to Srinagar’s 92 Base Hospital for treatment.

“Terrorists lobbed a grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party (ROP) during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. Details follow,” read the statement.

At first, four soldiers were injured and later police official confirmed that one among the four injured soldiers succumbed to his injuries. “Yes, it’s very sad one soldier have succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The area is under cordon and we are conducting searches jointly in the area,” said the police official.

“It seems it was an IED planted in the abandoned school building adjacent to Jammu and Kashmir national highway. When the party searched the abandoned building IED blast happened and it seems that it was triggered in Subhanpora locality of Shamsipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam district. However there is no official confirmation of IED blast yet,” police sources told Zee News.

The school building has also been damaged due to the blast. Soon after the attack, a massive search operation was launched to trace the attackers. It’s the first such type of attack by terrorists in 2021.