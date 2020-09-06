Soldier killed, two others injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire

| By

SOURCE: THE WEEK

A soldier was killed and two others were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) at Naugam sector in Baramulla on Saturday morning.

Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in Srinagar that Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons.

“Befitting response was given. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. Two soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stable,’’ Kalia said.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have increased since the Chinese incursion in Ladakh.

Last week, two junior commission officers (JCOs) of the Army were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Naushera and Keri sectors in Rajouri. According to officials, many a time Pakistan fires at Indian positions to provide cover to militants infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, the BSF detected a cross-border tunnel on the International Border in Jammu’s Samba sector. A BSF spokesman said the tunnel was dug by Pakistan to infiltrate militants into Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF also recovered sandbags with Karachi markings at the tunnel which was only 400 meters away from the nearest Pakistani border post.

The BSF said the tunnel was 20 feet long and three to four feet wide. “Pakistan-made sandbags with Shakargarh/Karachi markings written were also found at the mouth of the tunnel to conceal it,’’ a BSF spokesman said.