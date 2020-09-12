Soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities: EAM Jaishankar

Our expectation is that the soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, through video conferencing, the EAM further expressed confidence that civilizational relationship between the two nations will continue to grow.

“The friendship of our people is a testimony to our history with Afghanistan. No part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400-plus development projects,” he said.

‘Civilizational relationship between the two-nation will grow’

Speaking on the historic peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the EAM conveyed that the peace process must be “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.”

Respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, he said adding that human rights and democracy should be promoted.

Jaishankar said that the interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable should be ensured and violence should be addressed effectively across the country.

Taliban wants Afghanistan to adopt Islamic system

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s political leader reiterated his group’s demand for Afghanistan to adopt an “Islamic system”.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban co-founder, said he wants everyone to consider Islam in their negotiations and agreements and not to sacrifice Islam to personal interests.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is also in Doha and will hold separate meetings with the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban on the sidelines of intra-Afghan talks.

Yesterday, the Taliban movement attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead.

The attack took place before the much anticipated intra-Afghan peace talks.

Securing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire will be top on the agenda of the intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations.

The intra-Afghan talks are part of the historic agreement signed between the US and the Taliban on February 29.