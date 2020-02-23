Sleeping in orbit & surviving Russian winter: Rakesh Sharma, first Indian in space, recalls his training & flight

| By

SOURCE: RT

Four Indian astronauts are now training in Russia ahead of their nation’s first manned space mission. Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, shared with RT his memories of braving Russian winters and going into orbit in 1984.

Sharma, a former wing commander in the Indian Air Force, became the first – and so far only – Indian citizen ever to travel to space. He was part of a three-man crew on the Soviet Soyuz T-11, and spent a week on the famous Salyut-7 orbital station – a project that paved the way for modular orbital habitats, including the International Space Station (ISS). “At a personal level it was life-changing, in sense of beauty one could see and important science one could do,” Sharma told RT, recalling his time in orbit.

However, the Salyut-7 crew that also included Yury Malyshev and Gennady Strekalov had such a tight working schedule that they hardly had a chance to take in the “beautiful scenery” out of the station’s window, or “look down on Earth and see the beauty… of our planet.”

Sleeping in zero gravity

One of the most peculiar parts of space travel to an outside observer is sleeping in orbit. Astronauts and cosmonauts do not actually have beds on orbital stations – instead they have sleeping bags they have to attach to the inside of the hull, so that they do not just float around and bump into things. Orbital station cabins do not have ‘up’ and ‘down’ in the traditional earthly sense, so the astronauts can sleep in any orientation, since they are just literally hanging in the air anyway.

“The time comes when the body aches for rest so you look forward to sleep,” Sharma said. What astronauts in space are virtually deprived of is that pleasant relaxing feeling of “relief one gets after lying down following a day full of work,” since they sleep suspended in sleeping bags.

Stress could be biggest obstacle for Mars mission

Working in a tight, confined space for a long period of time with no change of scenery is what really puts a strain on a space crew, Sharma told RT. This is where compatibility and the ability to work together play a big role.

Long-duration flights will be difficult for anybody… When you go for a long-duration flight, there will be other issues [like whether] you can really cooperate with other crew members,” he said. Such problems could “increase dramatically” should humans ever set off for Mars.

It is not an easy life. A trip to Antarctica would be easier because, although it is cold and people have to live in a confined space, you can still walk out into the snow.

One thing that can help astronauts cope with stress in orbit is food. The former astronaut said he and his crewmates could choose from as many as 80 different dishes, including Indian food.

Russian winter is darker than space

It was not just the trip into space that became a memorable experience for Sharma, but also the time spent in training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) – the same place the four Indian astronauts are training now. The Russian winter was apparently one of the major challenges for him.

“I stayed in Star City 18 months, and, more importantly, two winters,” Sharma told RT. “We used to leave for work in the morning when it was dark and we used to come back from training when it was dark and we used to walk quite a few kilometers in ankle-deep snow.”