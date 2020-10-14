Sizable number of terrorists still in Kashmir: J&K top cop

| By

SOURCE: TNN

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday mentioned there are nonetheless a sizable quantity of terrorists who pose a risk to the entire safety within the Union territory.



DGP Dilbag Singh mentioned at a media briefing in Awantipora house of Pulwama district, that “There are nonetheless a large collection of terrorists each in south and north Kashmir spaces.”

“Many of those terrorists are overseas terrorists particularly of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. For the reason that starting of this yr, over two dozen overseas terrorists had been eradicated and we have now equipped anti-militancy operations to do away with the remainder ones of those overseas terrorists.”



“The presence of terrorists poses a risk to the person safety of the electorate and likewise to the entire safety within the valley.” The DGP mentioned the nationwide freeway is utilized by 99.nine in keeping with cent civilians and a few occasions by way of the bizarre terrorist.



“It isn’t really useful to prevent the motion of civilians at the highways to test the motion of 1 bizarre terrorist. “We’ve been checking the motion at the freeway and it’s on account of those checking workout routines that an come across came about in Nagrota and palms and ammunition being introduced into the valley had been recovered within the Jawahar Tunnel house.”