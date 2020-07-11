Six NSCN (IM) cadres killed in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa

At Least six NSCN (IM) cadres were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh early on Saturday (July 11, 2020) morning. An Assam Rifles soldier is reported to have sustained injuries in the crossfire. The injured jawan is stable and receiving medical aid at a military hospital.

In a statement Arunachal Pradesh DGP said that it was joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police.They recovered six long-range weapons like four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ, about 5 kilos of explosive, 1 kilo of pipe IED from the spot.“A joint team of 6 Assam Rifle and Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted an early morning action today in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh near Nginu village. In the operation, 6 NSCN- IM armed cadre have been killed. One Assam Rifle personnel also received injuries. Six long-range weapons (four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) have been recovered so far,” said DGP R P Upadhyaya.

The DGP also said SP Longding and CO 6 AR were on the spot.

The gunfight began at around 4.30 am and the operation is currently underway.