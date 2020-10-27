‘Situation improved in Kashmir, use it’: Lt Gen BS Raju urges youth who picked up arms in J&K to come back

GoC Chinar Corps Lt. General BS Raju on Tuesday appealed to the Kashmiri youth to use their energy in a constructive way and not pick up arms as the situation in the valley has improved.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of 74th Infantry Day celebration at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the Lt. General said those who have picked up arms are welcome to surrender and can focus on their lives as there are now ample of opportunities for them.

“The situation has improved (in Kashmir), youth should use it. Young ones should focus on studies, others should work and not choose the wrong path. It’s my appeal- If you’ve picked up arms and shot a video, doesn’t mean you are a terrorist, you can come back,” news agency ANI quoted GOC Chinar Corps as saying.

He also congratulated the infantry jawans deployed in tough terrains and hinterlands. “They can reach where no one,” he said.

‘Army running drive to motivate misled youth to surrender’

The GOC Chinar Corps informed that the India army had been running a drive to motivate the misled youth of Jammu and Kashmir to surrender in the past few months, and many have come forward and surrendered.

“We had been running a drive to encourage the people on the path of crime to surrender from the past few months. I’m happy to say that in the past few months, three people openly surrendered and few others surrendered in secrecy. And I’m hoping this process will go on and motivate other youth as well. The drive is giving a message that crime is not a one-way street, and they have a chance to return,” he added.

Talking about the situation on Line of Control (LOC), the Lieutenant General said that despite Pakistan’s attempts at infiltration, the Indian Army had been able to control it.

“250-300 terrorists may infiltrate into the Indian side before the winter season. The situation on the Line of Control is under control. Our border surveillance grid is strong,” he said.