Situation at LAC Under Control, PLA Did Not Enter Indian Territory: Rajnath

SOURCE: INDIA.COM

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his claims that the Chinese army has entered the Indian territory, Union defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the claims are entirely baseless. Speaking about the Galwan valley clash in eastern Ladakh, Singh said that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was under control and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops did not enter the Indian territory.

During an exclusive interview with India Today TV, the defence minister said that he has cleared the Centre’s stand on the LAC standoff with the Chinese army. He said, “The situation is in our control….the claims of Chinese entering Indian territory are completely baseless.”

Adding that commander-level talks with China are underway, Singh said, “We don’t know when it will be resolved but we are trying.” He further stated that that it was not in the country’s interest to disclose all the details.

Singh said, “What happened from 1962 to 2013, I don’t want to say anything about it. Our forces showed great courage at LAC. It is baseless that PLA has entered our territory. After the Galwan clash, I met the soldiers. Our prime minister also met the soldiers. All I can say that no one would ever try to enter our territory.”

The minister also slammed Pakistan on its decision to accord ‘provisional provincial status’ to Gilgit-Baltistan, a part of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), saying the country is “rattled after the purge of Article 370”.

“Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK belong to India. No change in their status is acceptable to us at all. Pakistan is frustrated after the purge of Article 370. Pakistan and terror groups are rattled after the abrogation of Article 370. They are discouraged after Article 370 abrogation,” added Rajnath Singh.

The Indian defence minister also criticised the Pakistan government over the Pulwama terror attack and said that the country is responsible for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) must blacklist Pakistan for harbouring terrorists.