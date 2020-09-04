“Situation Along LAC Slightly Tense, Precautionary Deployment”: Army Chief

SOURCE: NDTV

The situation along the Line of Actual Control or LAC – de facto border between India and China – is “slightly tense”, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said this morning, adding that “we have undertaken some precautionary deployments for our own safety and security”. “We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks,” the Army chief said today, referring to the India-China border tensions.

His remarks come after the government said that Chinese troops engaged in “provocative action” at the south bank of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh last Saturday and again on Monday. China should “sincerely engage” with India to restore peace along the border through complete disengagement, the government said on Thursday.

“I took a review of the situation after reaching Leh yesterday (Thursday). I took a first hand account as I spoke to the troops. They are highly motivated… and they are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate, like always, that our officers are the finest in the world. They will make, not just the army, but the entire country proud,” he said.

“The situation along the LAC is slightly tense. In view of the situation, we have undertaken some precautionary deployments for our own safety and security. These deployments, we undertook along the LAC,” the Army chief added.

High-level talks between senior military officers of India and China to discuss the border tension since last week’s flare-up entered the fifth round today.

“We have been continuously engaging with China both at the military level and diplomatic level. The engagements are ongoing. We are sure that through these talks whatever differences we have will be resolved. We will ensure that the status quo is maintained and our interests are safeguarded,” General Naravane told news agency ANI.