Sinha says he will work for peace, development and end of militancy in J&K

| By

SOURCE: THE WEEK

Senior politician Manoj Sinha, who has taken charge as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir, said he will work for the peace, development and end of militancy in the Union Territory. Sinha took his oath at the Raj Bhawan at Cheshmashahi on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar. He was appointed the LG of Jammu and Kashmir after G.C. Murmu resigned from the position on August 5. Murmu was appointed to the post a month after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

Talking to reporters after the swearing-in, Sinha, who arrived in Srinagar last evening, said Jammu and Kashmir is the heaven and crown of India. “‘I have been given a chance to play a role here. August 5 is a historic day and will be remembered in history,” he said. “I met some officers and they told me that in the past one year, there has been a lot of development in all sectors.”

Sinha said that he will continue the process of development with vigour. He added that he had no agenda, and will treat all equally and there will be no disparity.

“There will be equal treatment to all. And we will work for the welfare of people of J&K,” he said, adding that he will be in constant touch with the media and the team of officers working under him will stay in touch with the people. He also assured timely redressal of the grievances of the people.

The three-time Lok Sabha member and former minister’s appointment has triggered speculation that the Centre is more comfortable with a politician than a bureaucrat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha combines in him a seasoned politician and administrative skills he demonstrated as minister with independent charge for communication and railways.

His appointment is seen as an attempt by the Centre to revive the political process in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

A political vacuum has emerged as the major challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir after the developments that took place in August last year.

Sinha is expected to give a push to the political process in Jammu and Kashmir and prepare the UT for the assembly election that are likely to be held after the delimitation of assembly and Parliamentary seats is completed by May 2021.