Singapore air show: IAF aerobatic team Sarang cannot take part due to delay in Ministry approval

SOURCE: THE HINDU

Extreme delay in getting approval from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has meant that the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter aerobatic team Sarang cannot perform at the Singapore air show 2020. The rejection comes despite Singapore giving extra time for confirmation, official sources said.

“Singapore has conveyed that with very limited time for the commencement of the airshow, there are significant airspace and safety considerations involved which cannot be met within the remaining time frame,” a Defence source said. The Singapore air show is scheduled from February 11 to 16 at the Changi exhibition centre. The source said approvals were delayed at various levels in the MoD and hence the final decision was delayed. “The file has been with the MoD for over a month with no observations,” the source added.

“We were hoping the Sarang team would join in. The deadline was December end. But they have still not responded. We cannot wait indefinitely as there are lot of arrangements to be made,” diplomatic sources told The Hindu.

Based at the Yelahanka Air Force station near Bangalore, the Sarang team flies four indigenously built ALH Dhruv helicopters painted in red and white, with a peacock on each side of the fuselage.