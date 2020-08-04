Sindhi Officer of Pakistan Army : Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa works for Chinese Intelligence

SOURCE: Newscomworld

We bring to our readers an Exclusive Interview with a Sindhi Officer of Pakistan Army who was able to shed light on different aspects of the freedom struggle in Sindhudesh. As per him all Pakistan Army Chiefs in the past have worked for one or the other foreign Intelligence Agency. However the current: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa works for the Chinese Intelligence.

Twitter has suspended several of his previous Twitter handles on complaints by Pakistan Army and their millions of Twitter Trolls of Pakistan’s Department of Disinformation ISPR. His current active Twitter handle is @__Sindhudesh1. If Pakistan Twitter Trolls suspend his present handle as well by repeated complaints, we will still continue to bring to you important information from the officer as Twitter is NOT the only one mean of communication and there are other lines of communication open as well.

Here is the Interview with the Sindhi Officer of Pakistan Army who does not want his identity to be revealed except his current twitter handle.

Q1. Can you tell us something about yourself?

A1. What do you want to know?

Q2. Something about the movement and what exactly you are doing.

A2. Struggle for Sindhudesh is ongoing since creation of Pakistan, our leader G.M Syed galvanized the movement in 1971 when Bangladesh was created even Zulfikar Bhutto, when imprisoned by Pakistan army also wished for liberation of Sindhudesh as he understood that Pakistan army always works for interest of foreign powers, unfortunately those who are controlling his party now use Sindhudesh as bargaining chip for their personal gains.

Q3. What do you mean Pakistan army always works for foreign powers can you elaborate?

A3. Why not, lets start from creation of Pakistan in 1971, Zulfikar ali bhutto was overthrown by Zia-ul-haq, Zia was working for CIA, entire Pakistan army was simply a mercenary force for CIA, he was eliminated by same forces whom he was working for, but CIA had large number of operative working for them, Musharraf continued to work for CIA and made lot of money, infect large number of generals were working on CIA payrolls, so much so that Musharraf appointed a US citizen as Prime minister of Pakistan.

Gen Kiyani also worked for CIA and after Musharraf was removed he continued to work for CIA and made billions of dollars, Gen. Kiyani purchased an island near Australia, Gen Raheel Sharif who succeeded Kiyani was on payrolls of Saudis, Raheel Sharif worked indirectly for India’s RAW as he was handled via Saudi’s, Raheel was awarded a job by Saudi’s for the services he rendered for them while controlling Pakistan.

Bajwa is working for Chinese intelligence agency, Bajwa switched side as he was initially enrolled by CIA but Chinese were able to buy him off.

In fact every second person in Pakistan army is working for some or the other foreign intelligence agency. Infect it will be very difficult for anyone to find a Pakistan army personal who is not already working for someone else.

Q4. How do you know these things, why would anyone believe something like this?

A4. I know because I was part of the system for more then 15 years, out of this more then 7 years I have spent in intelligence, moreover the events of past itself are self explanatory and clearly demonstrate that Pakistan army is working for foreign powers, while suppressing indigenous people.

Q5. Does this state of affairs help or hamper independence movement of SindhuDesh?

A5. Pakistan army is in no position to stop to liberation of Sindhudesh, its international recognition which is pending as of now, once Sindhudesh is recognized globally then Independent Sindhudesh will be a reality within 6-8 months.

Q6. What steps should be taken for global recognition of Sindhudesh.

A6. All that is needed is to present the truth in front of world, once Indian media, European media and US media realize the gravity of the situation in Sindhudesh that will pave the path for declaration of Govt of Sindhudesh in exile headed by our leader Altaf Hussain, the government must be recognized by global powers more importantly by IMF World Bank and other financial institutes. There is no need for any bloodshed, simple recognition of our legitimate struggle by world financing institutions is good enough.

Q7. Why financing institutes? Why not government’s?

A7. Who is enabling Pakistan to exist in its current form? If there was no support form these financing institutes can Pakistan exist even for a single day?

Q8. Do you have any action plan for recognition from financial institutions?

A8. Yes, our leader Altaf hussain has already written letters in this regard, we have also received responses from them, discussion is on-going, hopefully positive news will come very soon.

Q9. What kind of discussions is ongoing with them?

A9. I don’t know, I am not privy to that discussion. You can ask the person who introduced you to me, he might be knowing it.

Q10. Can you tell us about the recent joining of forces between SRA and BRAS?

A10. I would not like to talk about ongoing operations.

Q11. Thank you very much for all the information you shared with us, we can assure you that 1.3 billion people of India stand with your struggle for independence.

A11. Thank you for making your platform available to us and helping reach our voice reach your audience. 60 million Sindhi’s will be indebted to people of India and Afghanistan for their support in our struggle.