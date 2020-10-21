‘Silly Firecrackers’: Targeting ‘Cheap’ Chinese Goods, Indians Mock PLA’s New Assault Rifle

The smartphone generation of Asia’s most populous nations, India and China, have taken the ongoing border hostilities in contested Ladakh which have been going on since April, to Twitter. The two armies of the two nuclear powers are near each other on the border and fought a pitched battle in June, in which soldiers on both sides died.

The Global Times, China’s state-run news agency, has been regularly posting videos of Chinese troops testing weaponry and training troops, flaunting the country’s might.

The news outlet Tweeted that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has received new long-range assault rifles QBU-191 with magnification scope, that will give the army an edge to hit the enemy at distance with precision.

PLA Tibet Military Command has received new assault rifles with variable magnification scope, which can increase soldiers’ individual combat capability by raising long-distance hit precision and other aspects, observers said.

Missing no opportunity to mock Chinese troops amid boiling tensions, Indian netizens trolled the army, asking them to buy “courage” instead of weapons.

Twitter users also took potshots at Chinese goods which are said to be a byword for being cheap and short lived. ?Amid India’s longest-ever border standoff with China, the military of the two countries are rushing to provide winter gears and weaponry to thousands of troops in the high-altitude region Ladakh amid freezing conditions.