‘Sikhs for Justice’ case: NIA chargesheets 10 Khalistanis accused of arson, campaigns over ‘Referendum 2020’

| By

SOURCE: Times Now

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against 10 accused people, including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, before a Special NIA Court in Mohali in connection with the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) case.

The case pertains to a series of acts of violence, including acts of arson, in Punjab during 2017-18, and carrying out of propaganda activities, both online and on ground campaigns, in support of SFJ and ‘Referendum 2020’, the NIA said.

The central agency had last week revealed that the US-based SFJ has been spreading anti-India sentiments among the Sikh community in the Indian Army and trying to instigate them into committing a mutiny against the country.

“The SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise in mutiny against India besides trying to radicalise youths of Kashmir and openly extending support for the secession of Kashmir from India,” the NIA had said on December 9.

An NIA spokesperson had said that based on the dossiers provided by the probe agency, and other central agencies, the chief patrons of SFJ – Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh alias Pamma – have been designated as ‘terrorists’ under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube and several other websites were launched by the pro-Khalistan group “to propagate sedition as well as enmity on the grounds of region and religion, to radicalise impressionable youth, to cause disturbance to peace and harmony and to raise funds for terrorist activities”.

The NIA charge sheet named seven accused from the US, six from the UK and three from Canada who were part of an organised conspiracy to launch a joint, intensive secessionist campaign under ‘Referendum 2020’ for the creation of ‘Khalistan’.