Siachen Warriors: Karan Johar announces new film based on Indian Army

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

A new film based on the soldiers of the Indian Army was announced on Monday. Karan Johar took to social media to announce the new film, Siachen Warrriors. As the name suggests, the film will tell a true story of brave Indian Army soldiers guarding the country in extreme weather conditions up north, on the world’s highest battleground.

Sharing the news, Karan Johar wrote, “Glad to announce my dear friends MahaveerJain, @NiteshTiwari22 & @AshiwnyIyer next monumental film #SiachenWarriors, an incredible story of the brave warriors of our Indian army. Directed by Sanjay Shekhar Shetty and Written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam ved (sic).”

The film will be co-produced by the filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, along with Mahaveer Jain.

As is clear from the title of the film, Siachen Warriors will explore the hard life of the soldiers posted at the Siachen Glacier. The cast of the film is yet to be announced.

While Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is basking in the appreciation she received for her latest directorial venture Panga, which released on January 24 this year, Nitesh Tiwari delivered success with Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor last year.