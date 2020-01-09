Show the same level of enthusiasm at indigenous fighter jet programs: IAF Chief dig at Private sector

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

In an apparent dig at Private sector companies who are participating along with their foreign OEM partner to locally manufacture fighter jets in India for 114 fighter jets under MMRCA 2.0 tender, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has asked local companies to show the same level of enthusiasm at indigenous fighter jet programs and come forward for greater participation in building fighter jets locally in India.

HAL has roped in Private sector companies like L&T, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, VEM Technologies and Alpha Doca in manufacturing of LCA-Tejas fuselage along with wings but many of the companies who are participating in the manufacturing of 114 fighter jets locally with the transfer of technology agreement in partnership with a foreign fighter jet manufactures have stayed out of indigenous fighter jet programs.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited and Adani Defence and Aerospace are private sector companies have been appointed as local joint venture partner by foreign fighter jets manufactures for the deal of 114 units, but this companies are not part of supply chain for the LCA-Tejas Mk1A program, as HAL plans to further outsource contracts for manufacturing of 83 Mk1A fighter jets.

IAF is already backing the development of Medium Weight Fighter Class Tejas Mk2 fighter jet and has committed to procure 201 units for the same when it is ready for production, IAF is also agreed to procure 5th generation AMCA fighter program under which at least 150 unit orders have been assured. Combined indigenous fighter jet orders for Mk1A, Mk2, and AMCA will be close to 450 units which will be worth billions of dollars over the next 30 years.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is one of the main beneficiaries of the offset obligations clause after deals with American aerospace companies is now the sole provider of AH-64 Apache fuselages globally and also manufactures F-16 wings for Lockheed Martin. TASL is also an offset partner for the manufacturing of crown and tailcone of the CH-47F Chinook helicopter. The Reliance-Dassault Aerospace Limited which is an offset obligations partner for Dassault Rafale deal is now manufacturing the cockpit section of a Falcon 2000 business jet and will be scale up towards assembling the full aircraft in India by 2022.

