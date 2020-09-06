Sharang Gun system inducted in Army

After receiving green signal from the Ministry of Defence, the indigenously-developed Sharang Gun system manufactured by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) was officially inducted in the Indian Army, on Friday. Principal Scientific Officer, Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Weapons) (CQAW), A K Adkar has handed over the I-Note of two Sharang guns to General Manager, Vehicle Factory, Atul Gupta during a ceremony organised on Friday.

It may be mentioned that induction of Sharang Gun in the Indian Army will enhance the national security in land-locked border areas to destroy enemies with more effective and accurate firing efficiency.

Other eminent officers Controller, WDT, Brigadier Jayant Kar, Lieutenant Colonel Rajat Tandon, Additional General Manager, VFJ, OP Tiwariand Group Officer, Sarang Project, Joint General Manager, Rameshwar Meena. Induction of Sharang Gun in the Indian Army will strengthen the national security in land-locked border areas to destroy enemies with more effective and accurate firing efficiency. GCF, Joint General Manager and Spokesman, Sanjay Shrivastava, while talking to ‘The Hitavada’, informed that the first batch of nine Sharang Guns successfully passed through rigorous proof trials and final inspection by different agencies and got all the necessary clearances.

It has been expected that competent authorities may anytime release induction order for supplying the first lot of Sharang Guns. The Sharang 155mm/45calibre Gun system was indigenously developed with modification of Soltam 130 mm imported Russian Gun System at Gun Carriage Factory. Indigenous production of Sharang Guns is being carried out at Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) and Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ). First lot of Sharang Gun system was successfully accomplished all the technical parameters in a rigorous proof firing at Long Proof Range (LPR) Khamaria. Sharang Guns are being simultaneously developed at Gun Carriage Factory and Vehicle Factory Jabalpur. It is the first time when any indigenised gun system was given green signal for bulk production within a record time due to indigenisation and proof trials of guns in the same