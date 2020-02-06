Sharang artillery gun would be inducted into Indian Army tomorrow: Army Chief

SOURCE: ANI

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that the Sharang artillery gun would be inducted into the Army on Friday. “The Sharang artillery gun would be inducted into the Indian Army tomorrow. 155 mm Sharang is an upgraded version of the 130 mm M-46 field guns,” the Army Chief told ANI.

He further stated that Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles are being issued to troops deployed in the forward areas. “The weapons (Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles) have been received and being deployed and issued to troops deployed in the forward areas,” General Naravane said.