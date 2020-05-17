Shahid Afridi travels to PoK to puppet Pak Army venom, doesn’t care for social distancing

Since the start of this year, the whole world is fighting against COVID-19 Crisis and countries like India are trying their level best to tackle it. However, certain Pakistanis are still busy in mongering their propaganda on the Kashmir issue. This time it is former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi who was caught spreading hate and fake propaganda against the Indian Army and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whilst making a show of himself at PoK.

In the name of providing relief material to the people living in illegally occupied PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), Afridi paid a visit to the territory and addressed the locals. He said, “Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces.” He also said that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army. Afridi didn’t stop there and continued to spread his well known fake narrative that Kashmiris are oppressed by PM Modi, which Pakistan has long used to continue its deep state military-directed ISI-led regime.

Furthermore, this is not the first time Afridi has peddled hate for India. He has done this multiple times in the past too & and is known for repeating these fake narratives from time to time, almost always being beaten right back by his counterpart cricketers from the Indian side, notably Gautam Gambhir.

India has over the last few weeks turned up the heat on Pakistan, and made it clear in numerous operational terms that it has no business occupying PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with state broadcasters AIR and Doordarshan including weather reports of the cities in those regions in its daily updates, in addition to the diplomatic efforts of the External Affairs Ministry in shaming Pakistan for its continued infiltration of terrorists into Indian soil, which has even picked up amid the Coronavirus. In fact, social distancing isn’t evident in the visuals of Afridi.