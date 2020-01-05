Shah Rukh Khan And Kabir Khan Join Hands For The Forgotten Army?

Shah Rukh Khan may be taking his own sweet time in choosing his next, but the actor may soon make his presence felt in digital entertainment, albeit in a small role. mid-day has learnt that the superstar has been brought on board Kabir Khan’s upcoming web series, The Forgotten Army — Azaadi Ke Liye, as the narrator.

A source reveals, “The show, which revolves around the unsung heroes who joined Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army and fought for India’s independence, is inspired by the documentary that Kabir made in 1999. In fact, the filmmaker had briefly mentioned revisiting this project to Shah Rukh when the actor made a cameo in his 2017 film, Tubelight.

While developing the series, Kabir felt that the story warranted a sutradhaar and believed that Shah Rukh was the right person for the job. Soon, he approached the actor for the part and Shah Rukh instantly said yes.” In the past, the superstar has served as the narrator for many films and television shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Razia Sultan and Shaurya, among others.

