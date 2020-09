SFJ inciting Punjab-based Sikh youths to perpetrate violence for monetary gain: Report

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The Indian government had on July 1 designated at least nine persons as terrorists, from the United States, UK, Pakistan, Germany and Canada, under the UAPA for involvement in terrorist activities in India. The list included Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Legal Advisor and one of the main protagonists of the US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Pannun has been making sustained efforts to revive militancy in Punjab at the behest of Pakistan.

With little or no support on the ground, the outfit is involved in uploading daily diatribes against Indian leaders and spreading misinformation through social media channels. It has also launched a concerted campaign to incite Punjab-based Sikh youth to perpetrate violence for monetary gain.

Taking advantage of laws of free speech in Western countries, the SFJ runs regular campaigns among the Sikh Diaspora in Europe and North America to promote their secessionist campaign called ‘Referendum 2020’, through a false narrative of “atrocities against Sikhs” to embarrass India.

In a related development, Punjab Police on July 2 registered a case against Joginder Singh Gujjar alias Goga, an SFJ activist and resident of Italy for the last 18 years, during a visit to India. The arrest led to protests by Sikh organizations to secure his release with Indian Missions abroad. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Founder of the Punjab Ekta Party wrote a letter to the Punjab CM stating that “Joginder had no criminal record and should be released.”

However, the case was based on information regarding his active participation in SJF’s cause and his role at an SFJ-led anti-India convention in Geneva. He had also been providing financial assistance to the outfit’s operatives in India and abroad, while objectionable material was found as evidence on his cell phone. Joginder Singh’s case is not a lone one as the SFJ has been masterminding a movement to alienate members of the Sikh Diaspora from their home country.

The SFJ regularly puts out fake stories about the oppression being faced by Sikhs. In fact the acting chief of Akal Takht, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, has warned Sikh youth against Pakistan and the SFJ, stating that adverse forces were pushing Sikhs on the wrong path and inciting them through social media for their own benefit.

The SFJ has attempted to project itself as an organization working for the welfare of the Sikh community when it is in fact insidiously ensuring that Sikhs face the laws of the land when they travel to India, so as to feed into its narrative of oppression of the Sikh community.

“There are wild declarations and announcements made by its members from time to time that they would bear the complete legal costs to defend those arrested for SFJ activities. However, on-ground investigations reveal that those facing legal hassles for participating in secessionist activities, far from receiving any support, are discarded by the SFJ once a case is registered against them,” said a senior officer working with the central security establishment.