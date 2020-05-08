Seven KLO militants nabbed in joint operation by Assam Police, Indian Army

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

The Indian Army and Assam police have busted a recruitment module of banned outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in Assam’s Kokrajhar district and apprehended seven dreaded militants of the group. Security personnel had also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

After the surrender of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and signing of Bodo Accord, another outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) has been continuously striving to gain prominence in Lower Assam. KLO has been recruiting in large numbers. Acting on the information received about the KLO recruitment module operational in Chakrasila Reserve Forest area in Kokrajhar district, a joint team of Indian army and Kokrajhar district police had launched an operation in the area on Thursday evening.

The security forces had busted the KLO recruitment module and apprehended seven KLO militants.

Guwahati based Defence PRO Lt Col P Khongsaid that, the recruitment module was operational since December 2019 and was being run by one Lankeshwar Koch alias Lambu and he was Myanmar trained self-styled Area Commander of KLO in Lower Assam, along with four Bangladesh trained and two newly recruited militants.

“Since last about two months, numbers of operations were launched to apprehend this module which had restricted these militants in contacting local youth for recruitment. The militants were finally caught while they were attending a meeting inside the forest,” the Defence PRO said.

Security personnel had recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including 4 factory-made pistols and 3 country-made pistols from their possession.