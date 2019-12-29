Septuagenarian fighter pilot who shared a deep bond with MiG 27

It was an emotional Friday for Wing Commander Vijay Joshi (retired) at Jodhpur air force station in Rajasthan, where the Indian Air Force (IAF) phased out the last squadron of MiG 27 aircraft after 35 years of service in the force. Septuagenarian Joshi was among the first few fighter pilots of the IAF who flew MiG 27 fighter aircraft in December 1984. He was then posted as a chief test pilot at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) division in Ozar at Nashik.

“Yes, it is an end of the MiG 27 aircraft era. For me it’s an emotional day being the first fighter pilot to fly this mighty aircraft in 1984. I was happy to be here and see the aircraft for the last time. I should consider myself fortunate to witness both the ceremonies – induction and decommissioning of MiG 27,” Joshi, who was commissioned in the IAF on October 28, 1963, told TOI over the phone from Jodhpur.

Even after so many years, he can still vividly recall his initial interactions with his Russian counterparts at the air base. “My interaction with the Russian pilot was very friendly as I can speak Russian fluently. I could follow his instructions as the interpreter was not well versed with aeronautical terms,” he recalled.

Joshi was happy to be with the air warriors at the Jodhpur air force station during the decommissioning ceremony. “The young pilots were very receptive and eager to listen to my story and the experience of flying the aircraft,” said the Vayu Sena Medal (VSM) awardee, who stays in Pune.

“Flying state-of-the-art fighter jet is a mammoth task. It is not just all about understanding the technology involved. It is a matter of highest order of flying skill which an IAF pilot has,” he said, adding, “The bond between a plane and pilot is very deep and it is difficult to fathom it unless you are in the cockpit. Today, while seeing them for the last time I could experience that feeling in the real sense.”

“As a test pilot at the HAL, the air officer (Joshi) had tackled a number of grave emergencies with proficiency and skill and thereby managed to execute safe landings. In all these emergencies, he had shown his professional skills and a clear sense of judgement,” said a senior IAF officer from New Delhi.

About Wing Commander VA Joshi:

Wing Commander Vijay Anant Joshi was commissioned in the IAF on October 28, 1963

He has held the appointments of Flight Commander of S-22 and MiG-21 Squadrons and has undergone flying courses abroad

He graduated as production test pilot in 1976

Thereafter, he was posted as a senior test pilot in HAL Nashik Division. He logged over 600 hours of test flying on all variants of MiG21 aircraft

For having consistently displayed high professional skill, sustained devotion to duty and good record as a production test pilot, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (VSM) by the President