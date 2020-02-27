Seeking Military Solution to Kashmir Would be Suicidal: Pakistan FM

The statement came on the backdrop of recent remarks by Indian politicians on taking back the Pakistan side of Kashmir. The two nuclear-armed nations have fought three wars over disputed Kashmir in the past, with the issue remaining unresolved since 1947.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned the Indian government that any aggression over Kashmir, as a military solution to the issue, will attract significant retaliation from the other side as well.”War between two nuclear-armed countries is tantamount to suicide…No one can look for a military solution to the Kashmir issue; it would be mutually suicidal,” Qureshi said while addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the first anniversary of Pakistan’s response to India’s airstrike in Balakot.

The statement came on the backdrop of remarks by Indian leaders about taking back the Pakistan side of Kashmir in the recent past. Last Saturday, a close aid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that the revocation of special status in August 2019 was a step towards the goal of “Akhand Bharat” (integral India) and the next step, would be to take back the Pakistan-side of Kashmir.

“Our next objective is to take back the Indian land which is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan,” a senior member of India’s ruling BJP Ram Madhav said while pointing out that Parliament had passed a resolution in this regard in 1994.

Earlier, in January this year, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the army would act, once it receives orders to reclaim the Pakistan-side of Kashmir.

Nevertheless, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi once again reiterated on Wednesday that Pakistan and the Kashmiris would never accept “India’s illegal move of 5 August”.

On 5 August 2019, the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into two union territories which are under the direct control of the Modi government. Pakistan accused India of violating international agreements including the Simla Agreement of 1972 and asked the global community to intervene in the affair.

Last year on 26 February, the two countries reached another war-like situation after the Indian Air Force allegedly destroyed a terror camp in Balakot inside Pakistan. The following day, Pakistan retaliated and shot down one Indian fighter jet.