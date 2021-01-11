Security forces nab two rebels in Arunachal

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended two rebels of NSCN (I-M) and NSCN (U) and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.



Longding district police, led by SP Vikram H M Meena, along with personnel of Sixth Assam Rifles, apprehended the UG cadres from the district on Friday evening during a joint operation, police said on Saturday. Both the rebels were involved in running an extortion racket in the district.

Based on intelligence inputs about presence of the cadres, a joint operation was launched and self-styled second lieutenant Panpoh Pansa of NSCN (I-M) and self-styled private Pegang Gangsa of NSCN (U) was arrested.



Both the rebels hail from Votnu village under Pongchau circle of the district and were active in extorting money and threatening local villagers. However, their movement was monitored meticulously and relentless pursuit led to their apprehension, the sources said.



Two Chinese-made .32mm pistols with ammunition, one smartphone and a mobile SIM were seized from their possession, the police sources added.

During interrogation, Pansa revealed that he was recruited by the NSCN-IM in 2007 while Gangsa joined the outfit in 2018 and defected to NSCN-U in 2019.



A case had been registered at Longding police station, the sources added.