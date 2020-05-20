Security forces nab Naxal commander in Jharkhand’s Chatra

SOURCE: PTI

Security forces on Wednesday nabbed a naxal commander in Jharkhand’s Chatra district along with an AK series assault rifle and over 100 rounds of ammunition, officials said. Nauku Gaulu, a sub-zonal commander of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), was nabbed during a search operation in the Tikulia-Lawalong area of the district, they said.

The operation was led by the 190th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with the state police. An AK series assault rifle, two magazines and 130 rounds of assorted bullets of various calibre were recovered from the Maoist leader, they said.