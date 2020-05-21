Security forces nab 3 newly-recruited terrorists in J&K

| By

SOURCE: IANS

Security forces on Thursday arrested three newly recruited terrorists in a joint operation at Sogam of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Police sources said investigation in the matter is on. Officials said two of them were identified as Zakir Ahmad Bhat and Abid Hussain Wani and all three terrorists had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group recently.

The module consisted of four sympathisers and associates of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit who handled the logistics of the organization and provided shelter to terrorists, police sources said.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have succumbed to their injuries after a terrorist attack at a BSF party at Pandach in Srinagar on Tuesday. The module consisted of four sympathisers and associates of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit who handled the logistics of the organization and provided shelter to terrorists, police sources said.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have succumbed to their injuries after a terrorist attack at a BSF party at Pandach in Srinagar on Tuesday.