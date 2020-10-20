Second terrorist killed in J-K’s Shopian after hours-long encounter, says army spokesperson

| By

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

Two terrorists have been gunned down in a gun battle, which started on Monday afternoon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, a spokesperson of the Indian Army said on Tuesday. The second terrorist was killed in the joint operation undertaken by the army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police in Shopian district.

Officials said the operation began when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zainapora’s Melhora on Monday after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area. They added that the terrorists open fired at the security personnel triggering an encounter.

One of the terrorists was killed on Monday, according to officials. Security personnel have recovered an AK assault rifle and a pistol during the search operation, which is still underway.