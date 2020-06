Scholarships to terrorists’ kin opposed in Jammu and Kashmir

A controversy has erupted in Jammu over the latest advertisement of the Jammu and Kashmir administration where the children of killed militants are being offered scholarships. Not only non-BJP parties, some offshoots of the Sangh Parivar have also slammed the “incentivisation of terrorism”, thereby insulting the forces involved in fighting militancy.