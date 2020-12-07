Saudi Arabia, Qatar And UAE Interested In Buying BrahMos Supersonic Missiles From India

Gulf countries such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are interested in purchasing the Indo-Russian Brahmos supersonic cruise missile, Financial Express reports. “The talks are still in the early stages and further discussions put on hold due to the global lockdown due to COVID-19,” sources confirmed to the publication.

The negotiations for this deal could possibly be done in the Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane’s four-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE. General Naravane is slated to meet his counterparts and hold discussions with senior officials belonging to the two countries.

Earlier, it had emerged that India will be supplying the BrahMos to Philippines as Manila will become the first customer of the missile system.

The agreement for that will be signed during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2021. The supersonic missile has a range of 290 kilometers and it has been admitted in the three wings of the armed forces in large numbers.