Satellite pictures reaffirm India’s strategic deployment in Pangong Tso, Spanggur Tso area

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

New satellite images have reaffirmed India’s strategic deployment in Pangong Tso, Spanggur Tso area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The images were shared by OSINT analyst “d-atis” on Twitter. Last year in August, Vikas Battalion, India’s Special Frontier Force (SFF) unit, under the cover of darkness outfoxed the PLA by occupying 13 critical heights and mountain passes along the South Bank of the Pangong Tso – a glacial lake at 16,000 ft.

The SFF is a special force comprising Tibetan refugees which was raised after the India-China war of 1962.

Strategic deployment in Pangong Tso, Spanggur Tso

“Throughout the #IndiaChinaStandOff, the silence of #India’s political leadership enabled many to create havoc & panic, however images tactfully released at the end of 2020 when geolocated re-affirm Indian strategic deployments in #PangongTso & #SpanggurTso,” d-atis tweeted.

China has also deployed troops just a few metres away from the Indian position on the heights.

Rattled by India’s covert action, China has already started developing infrastructure along the LAC aggressively. As per the reports, the PLA is developing infrastructure near the Karakoram Pass and Rechin La.

It is also building permanent integrated habitable infrastructure terming as model villages and top sources have told IANS that new complexes have come up approximately 5.5 km North-East of Chinese PLA camp, also known as Gobak Camp, in Rudok located near Pangong Tso.

China, India in talks to hold 9th round of Commander-level meet

Meanwhile, China and India are in consultations to hold the ninth round of Corps Commander-level meeting to discuss the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

Making the statement Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Sr. Colonel Tan Kefei said that the situation in the border areas is generally stable.

During foreign ministry-level talks on December 18, the two sides agreed to continue work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction points along the LAC.