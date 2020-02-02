Russia’s ‘Viking’ Air Defence System to Be Shown for First Time Ever in India at Defence Expo

SOURCE: SPUTNIK

DefExpo India 2020 is set to kick off next Wednesday and run until February 8 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries expected to participate.Models of the new Muk-M3 ‘Viking’ anti-aircraft missile system will be displayed at the upcoming DefExpo India 2020 exhibition, Almaz-Antey Concern, the system’s developers, has said.

“Within the framework of DefExpo India 2020, the company will present 1:3 scale models of the Viking air defence system for the first time ever in India, including the 9M317ME anti-aircraft guided missile,” the company said in a press statement.

In addition, the company will present other offerings, including the S-400 Triumf, the S-300VM Antey-2500, several variants of the Tor missile system, the S-300 Reef ship-based anti-missile system, the shipborne Shtil-1 multi-channel air defence system, and the Tunguska mobile tracked self-propelled anti-aircraft system, along with the Club-S and Club-N cruise missiles (the latter are export variants of the Kalibr).

India, one of Russia’s largest defence partners, signed a $5.4 billion contract with Moscow for the purchase of S-400 air defence systems in 2018, with Delhi expected to take delivery of the systems as soon as later this year, despite US threats to slap the country with sanctions over the purchase.

The Buk-M3, the latest production version of the Buk-line of medium range SAM system, features upgraded electronics, a new jamming-resistant missile and tele-thermal imaging target designator, with a battery of missiles capable of tracking and targeting up to 36 targets simultaneously. The system is capable of engaging ground and sea-based targets, as well as tactical missiles. The system began to be introduced into the Russian military in 2016, with the ‘Viking’ being its export classification. The system can be integrated with other Almaz-Antei systems including the Antey-2500. India already has experience with the Buk line of air defence systems, with the Shtil-1 ship-based variant used by the country’s navy.