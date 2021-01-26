Russians fact-check ‘The Print’, says India summit postponed due to Covid-19 and not Quad

| By

SOURCE: ASIA NET

The Russian Foreign Ministry has rejected an Indian media report that claimed that the India-Russia annual summit had been postponed for the first time in two decades amid Moscow’s unease with the Quad alliance.

Doing a fact-check on the story that appeared in web portal ‘The Print’, the Russian Foreign Ministry called upon the need to focus on facts rather than flashy headlines. In a Facebook post, the Russian MFA clarified that the Summit was cancelled because of Covid-19 pandemic and not because of the Quad.

Quad is a format of interaction between Australia, India, the United States and Japan.

Stating that ‘The Print’ attempted to create a sensation from nothing, the Russian foreign ministry expressed hope that, “The Print editors will draw the necessary conclusions and will from now on focus on facts, rather than flashy headlines aimed at attracting attention.”

“The people behind the publication were quite comfortable with the fact that just two days earlier, during a briefing with the participation of Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay comprehensive assessments of the current state and prospects for Russia-India relations in bilateral…

“It was, in particular, emphasised that even though the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the schedule of contacts and delayed the annual summit, it had not become an obstacle to the strengthening of of friendly ties between our countries,” the ministry said.