Russian Troops Receive First Set of Advanced S-350 Air Defense Missile System

| By

SOURCE: TASS

Russian troops have received the first set of the advanced S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system, the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer announced on Monday. “The Almaz-Antey Group has delivered the first set of the S-350 ‘Vityaz’ air defense missile system to the Defense Ministry of Russia. The official ceremony was held the other day at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in the Astrakhan Region,” the Almaz-Antey press office said in a statement.

During its delivery to the Defense Ministry, the military hardware was rolled out to the proving ground where “flyovers were carried out with the tracking of real air targets,” the statement reads.

The delivery/acceptance tests passed successfully, the press office stressed.

In late March this year, the defense manufacturer completed the state tests of the new S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system intended to replace S-300PS surface-to-air missile complexes in the Russian troops. Simultaneously, the first set of this system went into serial production.

The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system has been developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer for battlefield air defense and is capable of striking targets within a maximum radius of 60 km and at a maximum altitude of 30 km. The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets. An S-350 launcher carries 12 surface-to-air missiles.