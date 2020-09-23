Russian Su-30 Fighter Crashes in Tver Region

SOURCE: SPUTNIK

According to preliminary reports from the Russian Defence Ministry, the incident occurred during a training mission. A Su-30 warplane crashed in Tver Region, the Russian military said in a statement. The plane crashed in a forest, while the crew managed to eject themselves.

“On 22 September a Su-30 aircraft of the Western Military District crashed during a scheduled training flight in Tver region,” the statement read. “The plane fell in a wooded area. There is no destruction on the ground.”

According to the Defence Ministry, the pilots have already contacted the military, and evacuated to their base, so their lives are not endangered.

At the moment, there have been no reports specifying the causes of the incident. The Western Military District sent a commission to the site of the incident to conduct an investigation.

The Sukhoi Su-30 (NATO reporting name Flanker-C) is a twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft developed by Russia’s Sukhoi Aviation Corporation.

Its most recent version, known as Su-30SM, was first received by the Russian forces in 2012 and has participated in the Syrian campaign. Different models of the Su-30 were purchased over the decades by China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and other countries.