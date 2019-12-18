Russian Pilot fly’s Indian LCA-Tejas trainer

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Russian Federation Air Force (RFAF) Pilot flew in an Indian Light Combat Aircraft trainer for a familiarization sortie and demonstration of the operational & avionics capabilities of the indigenously developed LCA-Tejas aircraft. RFAF personals are in India as part of the INDRA – 2019 Joint Tri-Services Exercise between Indian and Russian Armed Forces which is being conducted from 10-20 December 2019 simultaneously at Pune and Gwalior for Air Force elements.

Russian pilot after take-off, took control of the LCA-Tejas trainer for a few minutes as informed to idrw.org and later showcased flight characteristics of the fighter aircraft. LCA-Tejas aircraft are becoming part of all major air-exercise of the air force off late which many see this has the validation of the aircraft and maturity of its combat capabilities.

