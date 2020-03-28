Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub completes trials after repairs

SOURCE: TASS

Shipbuilders have completed the after-repair trials of the Project 971 nuclear-powered submarine Vepr, Russian Navy spokesman Igor Dygalo said on Thursday.

“Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov has received a report about the completion of the sea stage of the trials for the Project 971 nuclear-powered submarine Vepr after its repairs at the Nerpa Shipyard. The sub will rejoin the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces in April,” the spokesman said.