Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln in 6 Months Despite Pandemic

SOURCE: SPTUNIK

The Russian-Indian missile joint venture Brahmos saw a $1 billion increase in orders in six months since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s co-director, Aleksandr Maksichev said.

“Russian-Indian venture Brahmos increased its orders by $1 billion since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic,” Maksichev said.

In February, the company has $4.5 billion worth of orders.

Missiles for land-based forces make up the biggest portion of the orders at 40 percent, with the rest split evenly between the navy and air forces.

A joint Russian-Indian company will design a hypersonic cruise missile Brahmos with a speed of Mach 6-7 by 2028, Aleksandr Maksichev said.

“At the moment, the plan for the design of the hypersonic Brahmos missile is split into two stages — the first one is to design a missile with speed of Mach 4-5 by 2024 or 2025, the second is to design a missile with speed of Mach 6-7 by 2026 or 2027,” Maksichev said.

According to the co-director of the company, its engineers have already tested some missile components that will help it reach the target speed.

The joint Russian-Indian venture was established in 1998 and focuses on hypersonic missiles —naval-, underwater-, shore-, and air-based.